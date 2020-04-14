NOTEBOOK: Gillibrand wants more data regarding COVID-19's impact on minorities

U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., is asking the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to report demographic data for COVID-19 cases, including a breakdown by race. The agency is disclosing information on age, hospitalization rates and fatalities.
Gillibrand said there are reports of a disproportionate impact of the virus among African Americans and Latinos. Also, men seem to have a higher risk of mortality, and health care workers are becoming infected at alarming rates, she said.
The virus is exposing the prevalence of underlying conditions such as diabetes, heart disease, hypertension and asthma that black and Latino populations face, she said. And these communities are less likely to have health insurance, according to Gillibrand.
“As COVID-19 continues to affect the lives of every American, it is vital we have access to a broad range of data, including sex, race, ethnicity and occupation, in order to understand how this disease affects every community,” Gillibrand said in a news release.
Senators blasts limo rules rejection
U.S. Sens. Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., and Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., are blasting the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s decision to dismiss recommendations for enhanced limousine safety requirements.
The National Transportation Safety Board announced last week that it had no intention of requiring limousines to have rear passenger safety belts.
New York state elected officials had recommended imposing such a requirement in the wake of the 2018 Schoharie limousine crash that killed 20 people. Schumer and Gillibrand sent a letter to the NHTSA.
“The NTSB’s interim recommendations highlight the fact that certain vehicles with a gross vehicle weight rating between 10,000 pounds and 26,000 pounds fall into a category that does not contain robust seat belt regulations or standards, unlike vehicles below or above these weights. NHTSA’s decision not to address this 'limo loophole' is baffling and dangerous for limousine passengers,” Schumer and Gillibrand wrote.
Boosting front-line worker pay
U.S. Sen. Charles Schumer D-N.Y., is proposing legislation to provide as much as a $25,000 pay increase to essential workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Schumer’s “Hero Funds” raise would apply to doctors and nurses, grocery store workers, transit workers and other fields. It would provide these workers a raise equivalent to $13 per hour from the start of the public health emergency until Dec. 31. Premium pay would be capped at $25,000 for each front-line worker earning less than $200,000 per year and $5,000 for those earning $200,000 or more per year.
In addition, there would be a $15,000 essential worker incentive to attract more workers in these industries.
“Essential front-line workers sacrifice daily for our collective health and well-being, and I, along with my colleagues, are fully committed to supplying these heroes the financial support they deserve,” Schumer said in a news release.
Delaying minimum wage increase
Sen. Betty Little, R-Queensbury, said the Legislature may want to consider holding off on a planned minimum wage increase for upstate from $11.80 per hour to $12.50 in the light of the current business climate.
Phased increases in the minimum wage have been taking place over the last few years. After the pay goes to $12.50, there is supposed to be an analysis on the impact on the business community before moving further.
Little said she believes the Legislature may be called back into session later this year to address more issues related to COVID-19.
Another problem is pandemics are not typically covered by insurance that companies take to cover loss in business, according to Little. That should be addressed as well.
“Everybody has been affected by this. The essential businesses — yes, they are working like crazy. For the others, there are people really hurt and we have to do something,” she said last week.
Delaying student loan payments
U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, has introduced legislation to allow 2020 graduates to defer their student loans for up to three years. The bill would allow the U.S. Secretary of Education to extend the relief to 2021 and 2022 graduates if deemed, according to a news release.
The legislation is also sponsored by Democratic Rep. Josh Harder of California and Republican Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania.
“Graduating college students have already suffered severe disruption in their education, and the current state of our economy may have an impact on their ability to find a job following graduation,” she said in a news release. “Allowing graduating students to defer their loans for up to 3 years not only will give students monetary relief, but also will significantly improve their mental health and stress levels.”
Stec seeks help for dairy farmers
Assemblyman Dan Stec, R-Queensbury, is asking the federal government to pass a stimulus package that would reimburse dairy farmers at current market price for any lost product because of the COVID-19 crisis.
Farmers are being forced to dump milk because of reduced demand with school and restaurant closures.
“We need to protect our farmers and their way of life,” Stec said in a news release. “We are seeing financial bailouts in almost every other industry in the U.S. right now. It’s paramount that our farmers receive the same attention. I would like to see the historic family farms in my district stay up and running once this is all over, so providing relief during a time of crisis is the only way.”
