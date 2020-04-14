NOTEBOOK: Gillibrand wants more data regarding COVID-19's impact on minorities

U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, has introduced legislation to allow 2020 graduates to defer their student loans for up to three years. The bill would allow the U.S. Secretary of Education to extend the relief to 2021 and 2022 graduates if deemed, according to a news release.

The legislation is also sponsored by Democratic Rep. Josh Harder of California and Republican Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania.

“Graduating college students have already suffered severe disruption in their education, and the current state of our economy may have an impact on their ability to find a job following graduation,” she said in a news release. “Allowing graduating students to defer their loans for up to 3 years not only will give students monetary relief, but also will significantly improve their mental health and stress levels.”

Stec seeks help for dairy farmers

Assemblyman Dan Stec, R-Queensbury, is asking the federal government to pass a stimulus package that would reimburse dairy farmers at current market price for any lost product because of the COVID-19 crisis.

Farmers are being forced to dump milk because of reduced demand with school and restaurant closures.

“We need to protect our farmers and their way of life,” Stec said in a news release. “We are seeing financial bailouts in almost every other industry in the U.S. right now. It’s paramount that our farmers receive the same attention. I would like to see the historic family farms in my district stay up and running once this is all over, so providing relief during a time of crisis is the only way.”

