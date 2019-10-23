People stopping by Glens Falls City Hall on Wednesday around noon got free bouquets of flowers.
Binley Florist was among several local floral shops participating in a nationwide program called “Petal It Forward” in conjunction with The Society of American Florists. The goal was for people to keep one bouquet and give one to another person.
“It’s proven that flowers make people smile. It improves your mood. It’s makes people happy,” said Lauren Lebowitz, bookkeeper for Binley Florist.
Other locations where Binley stopped by to deliver flowers included Meals on Wheels, the Moreau Community Center, Fort Hudson Nursing Center and Just Water.
The event was sponsored by Carriage Traders, G.A. Bove Fuels and Shine Style, which made the shirts.
Making code enforcement easier
The city of Glens Falls is getting an electric vehicle for its Code Enforcement Office, along with tablet computers and printers to help with the effort to address vacant properties.
“This will allow our code officers to have a mobile office in their vehicle and increase productivity,” said Third Ward Councilwoman Diana Palmer.
The Common Council voted to enter into a 36-month lease with Hyundai for $106.52 up front and $62.50 per month. Palmer said that with grants and rebates available, the taxpayers will not bear the cost of the car.
In addition, Palmer said, the city plans to buy a new software package to be used by the Building and Codes Department and is considering replacement of a retiring code officer with two part-time employees. One person would focus on inspections and the other on zoning and planning issues.
“With increased collaboration between fire and codes, new software and equipment in place and staff trained to use these tools, we will be ready to move forward our vacant and rental inspection and registration programs that we have been working on for the past year,” she said.
Ready for its close-up
As part of ongoing efforts to spruce up its website and tell the story of Glens Falls, the city has hired the Rochester-based CGI Communications to produce a series of videos.
“CGI has worked with municipalities like ours across the nation, and now it’s our turn to show everything our community offers our residents, visitors and business owners,” Mayor Dan Hall said in an introductory video.
The city is making the videos available on many platforms that can be used by local businesses, according to Hall.
“For many businesses, getting noticed online and utilizing video will dramatically improve the online presence and faithfully convey everything that makes it great to live, do business and grow in Glens Falls.”
More videos will be coming soon, according to Hall.
Working vacation
Mayor Dan Hall just got back from what he called a working vacation to visit some other communities across the state that have received Downtown Revitalization Initiative funding, as Glens Falls has.
He visited Ithaca, which has a farmers market like the one Glens Falls is proposing, as well as Elmira, Jamestown, Buffalo, Corning, Niagara Falls, Olean, Watertown and other places.
“I really enjoyed it because I hadn’t gotten to certain points of the state,” he said.
He said he is supportive of the governor’s economic development initiatives.
Boo2You
The annual Boo2You Halloween festival will take place on Saturday from 2 to 4 p.m. along Glen Street and in City Park. The rain date is Oct. 27 at the same time.
The event features trick-or-treating at downtown storefronts, dance performances by dance schools, pony rides, a petting zoo and games. There is also a pumpkin carving contest. People must preregister at www.glensfallscollaborative.com/boo-2-you/ by Thursday to participate.
Attendees can vote on their favorite pumpkin setup on Ridge Street, and prizes will be handed out at 4 p.m. in front of the Wood Theater.
Boo2You is presented by the Glens Falls Collaborative and sponsored by the Glens Falls BID, the city of Glens Falls and Glens Falls Printing.
For more information, visit www.glensfallscollaborative.com or send an email to ourglensfalls@gmail.com.
Open pickup
Open pickup of leaves and brush is running again in Glens Falls. Councilwoman Diana Palmer said that residents can sign up for a notifier on the city’s website and get an alert providing an estimate of when the Department of Public Works will be in their area.
Lake George cleanup
The town of Lake George is also holding its fall pickup. Leaves do not have to be bagged, but if they are, they must be put in a paper biodegradable bag, according to the town website. The leaf piles will not be picked up if they contain stones or other debris. Brush must be tied in bundles that can be collected by one person — no longer than 8 feet and no wider than 5 feet. There is no pickup of solid refuse such as refrigerators or stoves.
Roadside pickup will end after Nov. 29.
