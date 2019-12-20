NOTEBOOK: Fort Edward water tower, water lines could be replaced

The village of Fort Edward's water tower and Burgoyne Avenue-area water lines will get much needed upgrades in the near future.
The village's application was one of 37 awarded funding on Tuesday through the state Environmental Facilities Corp.'s Intermunicipal Water Infrastructure Grant Program.
The village received about $2.76 million.
Mayor Matthew Traver said the village has applied for this funding in previous years and was glad to hear of its success this round.
Glens Falls, villages of Fort Ann and Fort Edward, and the towns of Johnsburg and Indian Lake received grant funding for water projects on Tuesday.
The funding will not cover the full costs of the projects, but Traver said, "it's a great start. We really need the infrastructure improvements in that area."
Water lines will be replaced along Burgoyne Avenue from Cast Street to McIntyre Street. The water tower also needs to be replaced or repainted, because the current paint on the outside is lead-based, Traver said.
Traver said the village will need to award a contract with the state before work can begin. He is not sure how long that process will take but hopes construction can begin by 2021.
Kingsbury will owe Hudson Falls money
A state coding mishap for tickets written in Hudson Falls will lead to the town of Kingsbury owing the village money.
Local officials don't know how much, yet.
The matter was discussed at a Village Board meeting in September, after Police Chief Scott Gillis and Village Clerk Ellen Brayman reported they were not seeing revenue from a number of tickets issued in the village.
The village's court was dissolved in 2016, meaning the Kingsbury Town Court was in charge of village violations and tickets.
At the Village Board meeting on Dec. 9, Mayor John Barton said Kingsbury will owe Hudson Falls money.
Kingsbury Comptroller Rebecca Pomainville said Wednesday she was still waiting to hear back from the state about how to proceed, but said the state did not properly code the tickets to show they were from the village.
At the December Village Board meeting, Gillis said he was holding onto paperwork that show the tickets written in the village. Barton said once both municipalities hear back from the state, they'll compare records.
Fort Edward solar law hearing
The town of Fort Edward will hold a public hearing at 6:55 p.m. Jan. 13 in the Town Hall about its plans to opt out of a tax exemption for solar or wind energy systems.
The town can opt out through the state's Real Property Tax Law.
The local law would apply "to any solar or wind energy system, which began construction subsequent to January 1, 1991 or the effective date of such local law, ordinance, or resolution, whichever is later," and to a number of other renewable energy storage systems constructed after the law is passed.
Fort Edward's final meeting of 2019
The town of Fort Edward will hold its final meeting of 2019 at 10 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 30 in Town Hall.
