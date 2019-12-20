NOTEBOOK: Fort Edward water tower, water lines could be replaced

The village of Fort Edward's water tower and Burgoyne Avenue-area water lines will get much needed upgrades in the near future.

The village's application was one of 37 awarded funding on Tuesday through the state Environmental Facilities Corp.'s Intermunicipal Water Infrastructure Grant Program.

The village received about $2.76 million.

Mayor Matthew Traver said the village has applied for this funding in previous years and was glad to hear of its success this round.

Local municipalities get millions in state funds for water projects Glens Falls, villages of Fort Ann and Fort Edward, and the towns of Johnsburg and Indian Lake received grant funding for water projects on Tuesday.

The funding will not cover the full costs of the projects, but Traver said, "it's a great start. We really need the infrastructure improvements in that area."

Water lines will be replaced along Burgoyne Avenue from Cast Street to McIntyre Street. The water tower also needs to be replaced or repainted, because the current paint on the outside is lead-based, Traver said.

Traver said the village will need to award a contract with the state before work can begin. He is not sure how long that process will take but hopes construction can begin by 2021.

