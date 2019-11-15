There is snow on the ground, but inside Richard Belden's basement, bits of spring are sleeping and recharging.
Potted geraniums, about 50 of them, line tables under fluorescent lights. They're turning brown, the last red petals fading, but from about Memorial Day to the second week in October, they are in full-bloom.
Belden, a Fort Edward resident living off Burgoyne Avenue, decks out his home and front lawn with these beauties, and has been doing so for the last 23 years. The Town Board honored him in October with a resolution, recognizing Belden "for all the hard work he puts in his yard and flowers, especially the geraniums, to make it one of the nicest in the town."
He couldn't make the meeting last month, but Belden was there Tuesday night and got a shout-out again.
"I enjoy it, and it just started growing," Belden said Wednesday during an interview at his home. "People stop and tell me how nice they looked. People came in and wanted to buy them."
He has brought the pots down to his basement where they'll overwinter, but around March 1 he'll start to fertilize and water them, he said. Belden has fluorescent lights on timers, which will give his plants 12 hours of light, 12 hours of dark during the spring.
By Memorial Day, they'll be ready to flaunt their red hues, hanging off iron shepherd's hooks and window boxes that Belden made. They'll accompany the zinnias, petunias, dahlias, marigolds and impatiens he has planted.
While they're not for sale, Belden loves when people stop to look at his geraniums. He had one lady pull over and tell him his flowers made her day.
"That made me feel good," Belden said.
Village bonds to pay back county
The village of Fort Edward will bond for $200,000 to pay Washington County a portion of what it owes in back taxes, according to a resolution passed on Nov. 4.
The village plans to take the remaining $140,000 it owes from its fund balance, said Mayor Matthew Traver, in an email.
You have free articles remaining.
Fort Edward has successfully bonded for the $350,000 and paid off its debt to Washington County.
The $340,000 bill stems from the tax assessment saga at the former General Electric Co. dewatering site. WCC, a limited liability company that owned the property, defaulted on its taxes and sued for a lower assessment. It succeeded.
In the meantime, Washington County had been making the town, village, school and other districts in Fort Edward whole, by giving them the funds that would have been collected on the original assessment. Once the assessment was reduced, however, the municipalities found they owed money back to the county from 2017 and 2018 tax years.
The town of Fort Edward recently bonded for $350,000 that it owes.
Fort Edward opts out of tax breaks
The Fort Edward Town Board will not give tax exemptions for solar or wind energy systems on new projects, according to a resolution passed Tuesday night.
New York State Real Property Tax Law allows towns to opt out of tax exemptions.
The resolution will be filed with the state Department of Taxation and Finance and the state Energy Research and Development Authority.
Highway garage help
A local business owner is helping out the town after it lost its highway garage in a May fire.
Town Supervisor Terry Middleton had said in October that most of the equipment was out in the elements on Leavy Hollow Road.
With winter on the horizon, town of Fort Edward officials are working to replace equipment and a building following the May fire that destroyed the town highway garage.
Lance Hillman, of Fort Edward Express, called The Post-Star after an article ran about the lack of storage, suggesting the town could use his facilities on Route 9 for free. His information was passed to the town.
Highway Superintendent Brian Brockway said Tuesday night the town is storing some of its equipment there.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.