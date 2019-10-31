{{featured_button_text}}
Fort Edward Industrial Park

The former General Electric Co. dewatering site, now called the Fort Edward Industrial Park, is seen. The town recently completed a bond for $350,000 to pay back taxes to the county owed for the site. The town will pay back the bond in annual installments over five years.

Fort Edward Supervisor Terry Middleton said the town has successfully bonded for the $350,000 owed to Washington County, and the debt has been paid off.

Middleton revealed the news during an editorial board meeting Thursday at The Post-Star. Middleton said he had signed the bond with the Bank of Greene County last week. 

The bond is paid back in annual installments over five years. Middleton said the first payment is due in March. 

Al Nolette, treasurer for Washington County, said the payment was "great news," and added that the Fort Edward fire and sewer districts had also paid their debts.

Nolette expects the village and school district to pay the county back some time in the spring.

Fort Edward owed Washington County about $360,000 because former owners of the former General Electric Co. dewatering site, a limited liability corporation called WCC, stopped paying their taxes and sued the town for a reduced assessment. WCC succeeded. In the interim, Washington County had issued "make-whole" payments to the town, village, school and other districts for 2017 and 2018 based on the original assessment.

Now that the assessment was reduced, however, the municipalities owe Washington County money. 

If the town had not been able to bond, the debt would have transferred to the tax levy and taxes could have gone up far beyond the 0.99% they are slated to now.

On Sept. 12, the town published a bond resolution estoppel in The Post-Star, which gives the public 20 days to commence an action, lawsuit or proceeding regarding the bonding. Middleton had told The Post-Star earlier this month that the Town Board would likely hold a special meeting to approve a resolution to bond, but Thursday he said there was no special meeting.

He said a resolution passed in September, which authorized the town supervisor to bond for an amount not to exceed $350,000, allowed him to sign for the bond last week. 

Sandy Hill Days 2019

Children enjoy a slide Friday, Sept. 6 during Sandy Hill Days in Hudson Falls. The event raised $6,650 and donated to nonprofit organizations.

Sandy Hill Days donates funds to nonprofits

Sandy Hill Days, a family-oriented event held in September in Hudson Falls, raised $6,650, according to a news release.

The event's committee held its wrap-up meeting on Oct. 17, and disbursed the funds to a number of nonprofit organizations.

Those that received money included Boy Scouts Pack 56, Operation Santa Claus, Fort Edward Rescue Squad, Washington County Children's Committee, Toys for Boys and Girls, Doreen's Soup Kitchen, Lower Adirondack Search and Rescue, Hudson Falls Sr. High School Scholarships and the Derby Park Foundation.

Planning for next year's 35th annual Sandy Hill Days will start in the spring. The first meeting of the committee is slated for 7 p.m., March 5 at the Hudson Falls Village Hall. The committee welcomes new members. 

Kingsbury passes preliminary budget

The Town Board held a public hearing and passed its preliminary 2020 budget on Oct. 21. 

A few changes were made. 

The Town Board voted to scrap its salary increases. It also voted to not increase the town justice's salary. 

The funding originally allocated for those items was switched to cover software upgrades, said Rebecca Pomainville, comptroller for the town, in an email. There were no changes made to the tax levy.

The budget still stands at just over $3 million, with $1,598,499 to be raised by taxes. The tax levy increase was $41,919, which is $20,535 below the state tax cap.

The Town Board still has to vote to adopt the budget. The next meeting is slated for 7 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 4 at the Town Hall. 

