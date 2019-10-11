Hogtown Road over Mount Hope Brook in Fort Ann is finally back open, after months of work on a new culvert and bridge.
Deb Donahue, superintendent of public works for Washington County, said the road opened back up on Oct. 8. Contractors closed it on July 29.
The culvert and bridge work cost about $303,000, but $300,000 was funded by the state's Bridge New York Program.
The town will be conducting some paving work on the road, weather permitting.
Locktoberfest
The fourth annual Locktoberfest will take place from 1 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19 at the Canal Street Marketplace in Fort Edward.
Peter Williams, trustee for the Village Board, said Monday night that about 35 vendors and five bands are planned for the event. The New York State Canal Corp. helps sponsor it, too.
The festival includes a 5K race, starting at 2 p.m.
There will be local farmers and artisans, a beer-tasting tent featuring local craft brewers, food trucks and vendors and other activities.
"It's a really nice event," said Mayor Matthew Traver. "They do a great job of it. It's getting better and better every year."
For more information, go to canalstreetmarketplace.org.
Rogers Island, Fort Edward dedication
Rogers Island will be getting a historical marker at an upcoming ceremony by the New York State Daughters of the American Colonists.
The marker will commemorate the history of Fort Edward and Rogers Island, according to a news release. Fort Edward was one of the largest military sites in North America around 1755, and was also where Major Robert Rogers wrote his Rules of Ranging in 1757. The town is considered the birthplace of the U.S. Army Rangers.
FORT EDWARD — David Starbuck will continue digging at Rogers Island this fall, but he’s got some extra hands to help with the work.
"The Fort Edward-Rogers Island community is rich with colonial-period history, and members of the Daughters of the American Colonists are honored to help preserve the area's colonial-period history by placing a special marker on Rogers Island," said Anne Farley, state regent of the Daughters of the American Colonists.
The marker will be placed during a special ceremony at 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26 near the intersection of Rogers Island Drive and Bridge Street. The Rogers Island Visitor Center will be open beforehand at 2 p.m., and a reception following the marker dedication will be held at the Old Fort House Museum, 29 Broadway. All events are free and open to the public.
Bridge over Canal Street
Residents concerned about the Canal Street bridge could see something done about it in the coming years, but the Village Board noted many different options are on the table.
The train trestle bridge is owned by the Canadian Pacific Railway, and Mayor Matthew Traver said the footings are wooden.
Officials from the railway examined the bridge and discussed possibly abandoning the road. Traver said, while it's not a heavily trafficked road, it is used by pedestrians. An idea is floating around about putting in a culvert for pedestrians and bikers, he added.
Traver said he thinks enough people use the road that the village would like to keep it open, but the railway is aware of concerns about the structure's soundness.
"There's some hurdles, so we'll see," Traver said. "It's not in any imminent danger of falling, but they're concerned."
Fort Edward salt storage
The village and town may partner to build a new salt shed.
Originally, the village was renting space for about $3,000 a year to store its salt.
The town's highway garage was lost in a fire earlier this year, and now it's looking to build a new one. Bids for a new salt shed came in between $34,000 and $36,000.
FORT EDWARD — A fire at the town’s highway garage last week has left the building a total loss.
Traver suggested asking the town to split the salt shed with the village. Storage would be separated by blocks down the middle of the space.
The Village Board passed a resolution to partner with the town on a new shed, using funds not to exceed $20,000. Traver was going to investigate whether some of the funds could come from the state's Consolidated Local Street and Highway Improvement Program, but some would likely come out of contingency.
