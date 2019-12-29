Notebook: Former county democratic committee leader mourned

Earlier this month, former local, county and state Democratic Chairwoman Sheila Comar died, leaving a rich legacy of political service behind.
"Although my heart is broken, I was privileged to call Sheila Comar my friend and political mentor," wrote Warren County Democratic Chairwoman Lynn Boecher on Facebook. "Sheila personified fairness and civility and always had a marvelous sense of adventure and the smile that melted opponents."
And others shared on Facebook and memorial postings of how they will miss Comar's smile, her compassion, her dedication and mentorship.
Initially, Comar led the Granville and Washington County Democratic Committees, before chairing the New York State Democratic Executive Committee. Comar went on to serve as state chairwoman and delegate to several national conventions.
She was a voting member of the electoral college in 2012. That year, incumbent President Barack Obama won a second term with 332 electoral votes. His challenger, Republican Mitt Romney, received 206 electoral votes.
When U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-NY, first ran for office, Comar was among a group of local Democrats spurring her on, according to local author Larry Dudley.
Comar was 73 and according to her obituary, she grew up in Lake George and "she loved horses, the Beatles, her sheep, her family and UConn Huskies basketball."
A memorial service will be held this summer in Washington County.
Board of Supervisors Organizational Meeting
On Jan. 2, the Washington County Board of Supervisors organizational meeting is slated for 2 p.m. in Fort Edward, County Supervisors Chambers.
At this meeting, the chair, vice chair and budget officer will be voted on by the county supervisors.
State funding for older county residents
Washington County Office for Aging received $56,000 from the state to assist older residents with unmet needs.
"This funding will support critical services like home delivered meals and case management, " said Cuomo when the funding was announced earlier this year.
According to Gina Cantanucci-Mitchell, Office for Aging director, $15 million was added to the state budget for unmet needs and each county received a different percentage of the total.
There are currently 42 people on a waiting list for these funds, she said.
"It can also be used for ramps, replacing faucets, snow removal," she said during an advisory council meeting. "It would also include assistance items such as special phones and air conditioners. We have until March 31st to spend the money or we will not receive it in future years."
For more information, contact the Office for Aging, 518-746-2420.
Breaking Bread Potluck
On Wednesday, Jan. 15, the Breaking Bread Potluck, a safe, inclusive, and sensitive space for LGBTQI+ community members, will hold their next get together at 6 p.m. in the Round House Bakery in Cambridge.
All events are free and "everyone is welcome and celebrated."
