Notebook: Former county democratic committee leader mourned

A memorial service will be held this summer in Washington County.

Board of Supervisors Organizational Meeting

On Jan. 2, the Washington County Board of Supervisors organizational meeting is slated for 2 p.m. in Fort Edward, County Supervisors Chambers.

At this meeting, the chair, vice chair and budget officer will be voted on by the county supervisors.

State funding for older county residents

Washington County Office for Aging received $56,000 from the state to assist older residents with unmet needs.

"This funding will support critical services like home delivered meals and case management, " said Cuomo when the funding was announced earlier this year.

According to Gina Cantanucci-Mitchell, Office for Aging director, $15 million was added to the state budget for unmet needs and each county received a different percentage of the total.

There are currently 42 people on a waiting list for these funds, she said.