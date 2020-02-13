NOTEBOOK: Family of murdered mother, daughter seeks to spruce up park

Blais said there are old vehicles and junk outside on the property. The owners have been given multiple times to clean it up. The village is now taking them to court.

“They’ve had over a year to do this and it’s really disgraceful to have a piece of property like that in the village. You wouldn’t want that anywhere,” the mayor said.

Trying again

Blais said the village is not giving up on its quest for a fire tower for Charles R. Wood Park.

The village was unsuccessful in its effort to get grant funding to put up a tower in the park.

Blais said he has been in touch with a Plattsburgh-area man who has a refurbished tower. The cost would be about $150,000 with installation.

Blais said one of the main reasons the village lost points on its application for grant funding is that its waterfront revitalization plan was never approved at the state.

The plan was completed eight years ago and submitted but it got lost in the shuffle, he said. Blais said the plan needs to be updated.

The board agreed to hire Elan at a cost of $4,700 to bring the plan up to date.

Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.

