NOTEBOOK: Family of murdered mother, daughter seeks to spruce up park

The family members of Crystal Riley and her 4-year-old daughter, Lilly Frasier, the mother and daughter who were murdered in Glens Falls in 2017, would like to spruce up Murray Park.
The park is located at the corner of Murray and Mohican streets, which is down the street from the house where Riley and Lilly lived. Riley’s stepfather, Keith Monroe, and his wife, MaryEllen, appeared before the Glens Falls Common Council recently to talk about their ideas.
Keith Monroe said he would like to install new playground equipment where the tennis courts are and add an area that can be used for badminton or volleyball.
Mayor Dan Hall said he did not think the tennis courts are used much.
Monroe said he also plans to redo the ballfield and install new bleachers.
“If it’s possible, I want to start the project this spring,” he said.
Monroe said he has a goal of raising between $150,000 to $200,000. The Glens Falls Foundation will be handling the money.
Hall said the council has to sign off on the designs and he planned to meet with Monroe.
New library board president
Barbara Caimano has been elected to serve as president of the Crandall Public Library board of trustees for a three-year term.
Caimano replaces Naftali Rottenstreich, who chairs the English Department at SUNY Adirondack and who completed his term as of December. Caimano joined the library’s board of trustees in January 2005 as a representative of Queensbury. She has served as the board’s secretary since 2017.
Margaret Shapiro, also a resident of Queensbury, was elected to take over as secretary. Returning officers include Vice President Michael Toomey and Treasurer Daniel Hazewski Jr.
Elizabeth Hogan Little was elected to serve the vacant seat. She is an attorney with Little, O’Connor & Borie. She volunteers for the World Awareness Children’s Museum, Crandall Park Beautification Committee and St. Mary’s-St. Alphonsus Regional Catholic School.
City infrastructure project
The Glens Falls Common Council on Tuesday voted to establish a budget of $1.3 million for a project to construct separate storm sewers in the area of Maple and Walnut streets. Grant funding is picking up about $1 million of the cost.
Because of the city’s older infrastructure, stormwater and sewer flow through the same pipes in some areas. During heavy rains, the system overflows and some untreated sewage is bypassed by the plant and mixed with treated effluent and discharged into the Hudson River.
Village noise ordinance
The village of Lake George has passed a local law to prohibit stores on Canada Street from playing music from speakers that could be heard by people walking down the street or sitting outside.
Mayor Robert Blais said this would not apply to any music emanating from bars or nightclubs.
Resident Kim Brown told the board she supported the law.
“I think it sort of is a little bit overwhelming when you’re walking down the street and you’re getting music from different directions,” she said.
Streetscape project
Lake George is planning to study how to improve the streetscape coming into the village.
The Village Board agreed to hire Saratoga Associates at a cost of $15,500 to study sprucing up the area from the town/village line to about Mohican Street with new lighting, sidewalks and a landscaped island. This would tie into the town’s Gateway project.
“The town of Lake George has done a marvelous job coming into the village from Exit 21 and then it’s lit up pretty well — some people think too much — and all of a sudden you come into the village, there’s kind of a dead area, unlit area,” Blais said.
Property cleanup
The village of Lake George has cited a rundown property at 55 Caldwell St.
Blais said there are old vehicles and junk outside on the property. The owners have been given multiple times to clean it up. The village is now taking them to court.
“They’ve had over a year to do this and it’s really disgraceful to have a piece of property like that in the village. You wouldn’t want that anywhere,” the mayor said.
Trying again
Blais said the village is not giving up on its quest for a fire tower for Charles R. Wood Park.
The village was unsuccessful in its effort to get grant funding to put up a tower in the park.
Blais said he has been in touch with a Plattsburgh-area man who has a refurbished tower. The cost would be about $150,000 with installation.
Blais said one of the main reasons the village lost points on its application for grant funding is that its waterfront revitalization plan was never approved at the state.
The plan was completed eight years ago and submitted but it got lost in the shuffle, he said. Blais said the plan needs to be updated.
The board agreed to hire Elan at a cost of $4,700 to bring the plan up to date.
