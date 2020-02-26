Notebook: Crandall Park recreation upgrades to begin later this year

The first phase of a renovation of Crandall Park will get going this year.
The Glens Falls Common Council on Tuesday approved awarding a contract to Edward and Thomas O’Connor for $419,000 to complete the project. The work includes resurfacing the basketball and tennis courts and converting one of the existing three tennis courts into a pickleball court.
Grant funding and donations are paying for the cost of the project.
“I’m really grateful to the Crandall Park Beautification Committee. It’s really exciting the work that they’re doing and it’s going to be awesome for our whole community,” said Third Ward Councilwoman Diana Palmer.
Future phases include installing amenities such as a water spray feature for children and a Frisbee golf course, and improving lighting on the trails in Cole’s Woods.
Property sales
Two more Glens Falls-owned houses have been sold and will get back on the city tax rolls.
Bribran LLC, an organization formed by Queensbury resident John LaRocca, purchased 25 Knight St. for $28,000 and 65 Prospect St. for $35,500.
Fifth Ward Councilman Jim Clark said he is excited about the sale of 25 Knight St., which is dilapidated and a thorn in the side of neighbors.
“We’ve had a lot of activity with houses being renovated. That’s sort of the final one,” he said.
City officials have been disposing of properties that they have seized for back taxes.
Proceeds from the sale of the Prospect Street house are going to be split evenly between the city and the Glens Falls Urban Renewal Agency in order to replenish the agency’s coffers.
City officials said they believe that the new owner will rehabilitate the properties to sell them.
Charity Lip Sync Battle
Eleven charities will compete for a $1,000 prize in the Charity Lip Sync Battle to be held on March 14.
The event will take place at 7 p.m. at the Charles R. Wood Theater in Glens Falls.
The following organizations will be represented: Haynes House of Hope, Open Door Mission, GLSEN, World Awareness Children’s Museum, Art in the Public Eye, St. Anne’s Institute, Lake George Regional Chamber of Commerce, Women in Business, Southern Adirondack ReStore, Crandall Public Library, Literacy NY and the returning champions, the Charles R. Wood Theater team.
Tickets are $14 and can be purchased at the Wood Theater box office and will be available on the night of the show while they last.
Stews ‘N’ Brews
A total of 17 restaurants will participate in Stews ‘N’ Brews on Saturday.
The event will take place from noon to 5 p.m. Restaurants are offering a special Mardi Gras gumbo and Common Roots brew for $5. The ticket allows patrons to enter raffles at every establishment for dinner for two. Also, for $5, two shuttles — Happy Trails and Spa City Tours — will run routes to help patrons get from restaurant to restaurant.
For more information, visit the Lake George Regional Chamber of Commerce for event information at lakegeorgechamber.com or on Facebook.
Bands 'N' Beans
The Lake George Arts Project’s annual Bands ‘N’ Beans event will be held March 29 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Fort William Henry Conference Center.
More than 25 area restaurants will offer up their chili, and attendees will vote on their favorites. Also, 10 local bands will play continuous music on two stages. This year’s lineup includes Rich Ortiz & Friends, The Switch, Stony Creek Band, Dirt Cheap, The Blonde Roots Band, PJ Duo, Mirabile & Jacobs, Rick Bolton & Jackie Dugas, Steve & Kenny, and Tim Wechgelaer and Chris Carey.
Proceeds from Bands ‘N' Beans will benefit the Lake George Arts Project.
A limited number of early-bird tickets at a discounted price of $20 are on sale now at www.lakegeorgearts.org. Tickets can also be purchased by calling Lake George Arts Project at 518-668-2616 or in person during gallery hours at the old county courthouse offices in the village of Lake George. Tickets are $25 at the door.
Invasive species funding
The Lake George Association has donated $30,000 to fund efforts to combat invasive species through the Lake George Park Commission’s mandatory boat inspection program.
Over the last six years, the LGA has provided $180,000 in funding to the Park Commission for this critical program.
“Our members have been very clear. They want this program to continue and understand the program is critical to protecting the lake and ensuring that the water stays as clean as possible,” said Executive Director Walt Lender in a news release.
Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.