Notebook: Crandall Park recreation upgrades to begin later this year

“We’ve had a lot of activity with houses being renovated. That’s sort of the final one,” he said.

City officials have been disposing of properties that they have seized for back taxes.

Proceeds from the sale of the Prospect Street house are going to be split evenly between the city and the Glens Falls Urban Renewal Agency in order to replenish the agency’s coffers.

City officials said they believe that the new owner will rehabilitate the properties to sell them.

Charity Lip Sync Battle

Eleven charities will compete for a $1,000 prize in the Charity Lip Sync Battle to be held on March 14.

The event will take place at 7 p.m. at the Charles R. Wood Theater in Glens Falls.

The following organizations will be represented: Haynes House of Hope, Open Door Mission, GLSEN, World Awareness Children’s Museum, Art in the Public Eye, St. Anne’s Institute, Lake George Regional Chamber of Commerce, Women in Business, Southern Adirondack ReStore, Crandall Public Library, Literacy NY and the returning champions, the Charles R. Wood Theater team.