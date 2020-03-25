NOTEBOOK: Common Council presses on with meeting

Third Ward Councilwoman Diana Palmer said that now, more than ever, it is important for residents to stay connected and the work of the Technology Committee has proven fruitful.

The city has an Instagram page. People can subscribe to a notification system to get emails about important information. She recommended signing up for the “Spotlights” notification. People will receive an email when any important notification is posted there.

Building code update

The council postponed its public hearing on the revision to the building code. The city is amending the code to take out all language regarding fees.

The purpose of this change is so a separate fee schedule can be adopted by a simple resolution instead of the cumbersome process to amend the code. The fees have not increased in about 15 years.

Councilwoman Diana Palmer said the Building and Codes Committee has a meeting tentatively scheduled for April 9, but she is not sure how that is going to happen. City officials are preparing a draft of its vacant property registry law. This would require building owners to pay a yearly fee and provide a contact person that the city can reach out to if there is an issue.

Community development funds