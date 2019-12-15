Notebook: City seeks energy savings for residents

The Common Council on Tuesday moved another step closer to obtaining electricity for residents at a lower cost.

The council adopted a law to become a community choice aggregator, which would allow the city to get power from an alternative supplier while receiving transmission and distribution service from its existing utility.

Louise Gava, community choice aggregator of the Municipal Energy and Gas Alliance, said 14 municipalities including the city of Troy, totaling over 50,000 residents plan to participate.

“The goal is to use that purchasing power and competition in the market to offer better prices, table pries and access to renewable electricity,” she said.

Gava said if the city signed up, residents would automatically be enrolled in the new energy supplier — unless they opt out. They can do that at any time, or opt back in.

The request for proposals should go out in the spring, according to Gava. Residents would be enrolled in the program over the summer and it would be a two- to three-year contract.

