NOTEBOOK: Bergin named assistant principal at Queensbury Elementary

When Queensbury Elementary School students return to school after the holidays, they will be greeted by a new face in the office.
Kristin Bergin, who has been a health teacher at Queensbury High School, will be taking over as an assistant principal for the remainder of the school year. She replaces Maggie Kelly, who left to take a job as elementary principal at North Warren Central school.
Bergin will work alongside Principal Jessica Rossetti and assist with the planning and organization of all school-related activities; develop, revise and evaluate the curriculum; help with orientation of new staff members; and maintain communication with students, parents and community members.
Bergin has been a health education teacher since 2003 and has served as the K-12 health education department chairwoman since April 2015.
“Kristin brings a variety of transferable skills to the elementary setting,” said Queensbury Elementary Principal Jessica Rossetti. “We are very fortunate to have her join our staff."
Moving on up
Whitehall Superintendent Patrick Dee said he is looking at moving the sixth grade from the junior-senior high school to the elementary school.
Dee said sixth-graders fit better in an elementary school setting from a social and emotional perspective.
The sixth-grade students will lose no services and will continue to take their separate classes in math, science and reading, he said.
“They will continue to be departmentalized the way they are doing it now,” he said.
You have free articles remaining.
The teachers will move “up the hill” with the students, he added.
Another reason for making the change is a space issue that the capital project, set for next year, will create.
The district is undertaking an $18.5 million project to replace roofs and boilers and upgrade athletic facilities, including installing a new track, bleachers and creating an adaptive physical education and fitness room.
Salem scholar
Salem student Philip Rea is one of 25 high school seniors in New York to be nominated for the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program.
The White House Commission on Presidential Scholars selects students based on their academic success, artistic excellence, essays, school evaluations and transcripts, in addition to evidence of community service, leadership, and demonstrated commitment to high ideals, according to a news release.
Semifinalists will be notified in mid-April and scholars will be notified in May. The selected students will receive a trip to Washington, D.C. in June and will get a medallion at a ceremony sponsored by the White House. The students will also get to meet government officials, educators, authors, musicians and scientists.
Assemblywoman Carrie Woerner, D-Round Lake, recommended Rea.
“Philip Rea is a scholar, a student leader, a volunteer firefighter, and a ninth-generation farmer. He has an innate understanding of what the farming community needs and how to introduce agriculture to those who are new to it,” she said in a news release. “He is a true ambassador for this industry and sees his leadership roles as opportunities to make a connection for people to agriculture.
“Teachers and community members all describe Phil as trustworthy, responsible, and with a unique ability to focus on each task at hand and get it done well. Phil is a natural role model to his peers, and I look forward to all of the great things he will accomplish,” Woerner said.
Good Citizen
Argyle student Caleb Flower has received the Good Citizen Award from the Daughters of the American Revolution.
He was nominated by the faculty at the school and voted by his fellow class members as best exemplifying the characteristics of dependability, service, leadership and patriotism.
Flower is the son of Duane and Jennifer Flower and has participated in a variety of extracurricular activities, including varsity soccer and tennis; Big Brothers/Big Sisters; Natural Helpers; Math Club and Ski Club. He is also a member of the state Science Honor Society and National Honor Society.
Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.