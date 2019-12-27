NOTEBOOK: Bergin named assistant principal at Queensbury Elementary

Assemblywoman Carrie Woerner, D-Round Lake, recommended Rea.

“Philip Rea is a scholar, a student leader, a volunteer firefighter, and a ninth-generation farmer. He has an innate understanding of what the farming community needs and how to introduce agriculture to those who are new to it,” she said in a news release. “He is a true ambassador for this industry and sees his leadership roles as opportunities to make a connection for people to agriculture.

“Teachers and community members all describe Phil as trustworthy, responsible, and with a unique ability to focus on each task at hand and get it done well. Phil is a natural role model to his peers, and I look forward to all of the great things he will accomplish,” Woerner said.

Good Citizen

Argyle student Caleb Flower has received the Good Citizen Award from the Daughters of the American Revolution.

He was nominated by the faculty at the school and voted by his fellow class members as best exemplifying the characteristics of dependability, service, leadership and patriotism.

Flower is the son of Duane and Jennifer Flower and has participated in a variety of extracurricular activities, including varsity soccer and tennis; Big Brothers/Big Sisters; Natural Helpers; Math Club and Ski Club. He is also a member of the state Science Honor Society and National Honor Society.

