Traffic? What traffic?
The lines to get into the airport before a launch at the Adirondack Balloon Festival can be heinous.
That's why the Rue family camps out across the street all weekend.
Brett Rue of Greenwich, said this was his second year bringing the camper to the festival and it's not just to avoid the lines.
He said he comes with almost 40 others who use the weekend as a short getaway.
"Its fun to do with the family," Rue said. "You don't have to worry about fighting the traffic, we have a communal fire at night, the kids play games. It's fun for all of us."
Rue said he got to his spot on Thursday and has been able to catch all of the launches so far, even the one from Crandall Park on Thursday.
Traveling from near and very far
People travel from all over New York to attend the Adirondack Balloon Festival, but some come from much, much further.
You have free articles remaining.
This years festival features a five-person team from Saga City, Japan, Glens Falls sister city from across the globe.
Exchange Coordinator for the Sister Cities Committee Milly Koh said Saga and Glens Falls became sister cities because of their shared balloon culture.
Saga City has a huge balloon festival each year also called Balloon Fiesta," Koh said. "They are having a wonderful time because of the great weather."
Transporting 500 pounds of ballooning equipment here is no easy feat and Koh said the process costs around $7,000 in addition to getting the crew here which takes more than 15 hours worth of air travel.
This is not the first time for pilot Yasuhiko Katsuki, who visited the festival once before around 20 years ago.
Koh said there are so many balloonists in Saga that the team who visits rotates often.
Saga sends a crew across the ocean every other year to participate, and also hosts a team from New York at their own festival as part of the exchange.
— Samuel Northrop
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.