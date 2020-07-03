Note to readers: No publication on Sunday, July 5
The Post-Star will forgo an edition on Sunday, July 5 in observance of Fourth of July.

In Saturday's edition, you will find the Arts | Life section, Saturday and Sunday comics and puzzles, inserts and more as you would traditionally find.

On Sunday, a digital eedition will be available on poststar.com and it will also be emailed to subscribers. 

If you have not already activated your digital subscription visit poststar.com/activate to activate now.

To sign up for the latest news including a digital replica of The Post-Star visit poststar.com/newsletters.

For the latest breaking news check poststar.com throughout the weekend and we will resume our print product on Monday.

Thank you for being a valued customer and have a safe Fourth of July.

