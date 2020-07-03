Note to readers: No publication on Sunday, July 5

The Post-Star will forgo an edition on Sunday, July 5 in observance of Fourth of July.
In Saturday's edition, you will find the Arts | Life section, Saturday and Sunday comics and puzzles, inserts and more as you would traditionally find.
On Sunday, a digital eedition will be available on poststar.com and it will also be emailed to subscribers.
If you have not already activated your digital subscription visit poststar.com/activate to activate now.
To sign up for the latest news including a digital replica of The Post-Star visit poststar.com/newsletters.
For the latest breaking news check poststar.com throughout the weekend and we will resume our print product on Monday.
Thank you for being a valued customer and have a safe Fourth of July.
