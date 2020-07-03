Note to readers: Combined Saturday-Sunday edition this weekend
Note to readers: Combined Saturday-Sunday edition this weekend

The Post-Star is combining its Saturday and Sunday papers in observance of the Independence Day weekend.

In the Saturday-Sunday weekend edition, you will find the Arts-Life section, Saturday and Sunday comics and puzzles, inserts and more.

On Sunday, a digital e-edition will be available on poststar.com and it will also be emailed to subscribers.

If you have not already activated your digital subscription, visit poststar.com/activate to activate now.

To sign up for the latest news, including a digital replica of The Post-Star, visit poststar.com/newsletters.

For the latest breaking news check poststar.com throughout the weekend, and we will resume our print edition on Monday.

Thank you for being a valued customer and have a safe Fourth of July.

