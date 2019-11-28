QUEENSBURY — Devon Greeno hates just about every food item on the Thanksgiving table.
The 7-year-old tried turkey once, he said, shaking his head.
And when asked how to cook a turkey, Devon told the truth.
“Not a clue,” he said. “I hate turkey.”
His Queensbury Elementary School classmate Arianna Marra, 8, has never seen anyone cook a turkey because her grandma usually handles the food prep.
Same goes for Jillian Frenyea, 7. Both girls like to eat turkey followed up with a slice of apple pie.
“We don’t like turkey in our family,” said 7-year-old Vincent Janssen. “Well, my dad does, but then the rest of our family eats chicken for Thanksgiving.”
Make sure you kill the turkey before you put it in the oven, said Peyton Lucivero, 7, who cooked a turkey last Thanksgiving. He is looking forward to eating some pie for dessert, as long as it’s not pumpkin pie. His mom says pumpkin pie is the worst.
“She either says it’s the worst or it’s the best,” Peyton said. “I forgot.”
Emmalee Buck is expecting turkey and extra mashed potatoes as she celebrates her 7th birthday on Thanksgiving. She likes pumpkin pie, but is anticipating a red velvet birthday cake for dessert this year.
Turkey is just about the only thing Anabella Elkins, 7, likes to eat on Thanksgiving Day. She is not a fan of the side dishes, but she will take a slice of coconut pie for dessert.
Anabella has a “thankful tree” at her house.
“It’s where we have a tree and it’s bare,” she explained, “and then we write on leaves what we’re thankful for and we put them on the tree.”
This year Anabella is thankful for her cats, Nemo and Rocky, and her dog, Rex.
William Volks, 7, doesn’t like turkey, but is looking forward to the special bread his mom makes. He is thankful for his parents as well as his hermit crab named Max and his dog named Grace.
“My hermit crab, because he always likes to play around with me, and I have no brothers and sisters and I kind of call him my brother,” William said. “My dog, because I always like to play fetch with her in the summer, and she’s also kind of my sister.”
Ella Bolduc, 7, said she was thankful for her family, friends and love. And she was pretty sure she knew how to cook a Thanksgiving bird.
But will she actually eat the turkey?
“No,” she said. “I’m picky.”
William Volks, 7
Anabella Elkins, 7
Devon Greeno, 7
Arianna Marra, 8
Jillian Frenyea, 7
Vincent Janssen, 7
Peyton Lucivero, 7
Dexter Bishop, 7
Autumn Bacon, 7
Kalliope St. John, 7
Ryan Hoffman, 8
Ella Bolduc, 7
Sophia Luft, 7
Wyatt Kuta, 7
Ariyanna Frasier, 7
Kaylee Davis, 7
Emmalee Buck, turns 7 on Thanksgiving
Morgan White, 7
Ryder Scoville, 7
Aiden Reed, 7
Arissa McMore, 7
