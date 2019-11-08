The state DOT is advising motorists to be aware of lane closures northbound between Exit 13 and Exit 16 of the Northway in Saratoga County between 6 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday to allow the state Department of Transportation to make pavement repairs.
Lanes will be closed for segments of the Northway, and the closures will move northbound along with the work crews.
The work scheduled is weather dependent.
Drivers are urged to slow down and safely move over when approaching roadside vehicles displaying red, white, blue, amber or green lights, including maintenance and construction vehicles in work zones, according to a news release.
For up-to-date travel information, call 511 or visit www.511NY.org, or the mobile site at m.511ny.org.
