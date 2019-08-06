{{featured_button_text}}

CHESTER — Three Vermont residents were arrested late Monday after a traffic stop on the Northway led to state troopers seizing a loaded handgun, records show.

The trio were pulled over in the northbound lanes of the highway just before 7 p.m., according to the State Police public information website.

Unspecified drugs were found as well as a loaded .22-caliber revolver that was illegally possessed by one of the passengers, leading to a felony charge of criminal possession of a weapon against Russell D. Boyden, 34, of Johnson, Vermont, officials said.

Charged with misdemeanor criminal possession of a controlled substance and non possession of a controlled substance outside their container were Shaune R. Miller, 40, of Wolcott, Vermont, and Tawnya J. Terry, 44, of Wolcott, Vermont, records show.

Boyden was held pending arraignment, while Miller and Terry were released pending prosecution in Chester Town Court.

