CHESTER — Three Vermont residents were arrested late Monday after a traffic stop on the Northway led to state troopers seizing a loaded handgun, records show.
The trio were pulled over in the northbound lanes of the highway just before 7 p.m., according to the State Police public information website.
Unspecified drugs were found as well as a loaded .22-caliber revolver that was illegally possessed by one of the passengers, leading to a felony charge of criminal possession of a weapon against Russell D. Boyden, 34, of Johnson, Vermont, officials said.
Charged with misdemeanor criminal possession of a controlled substance and non possession of a controlled substance outside their container were Shaune R. Miller, 40, of Wolcott, Vermont, and Tawnya J. Terry, 44, of Wolcott, Vermont, records show.
Boyden was held pending arraignment, while Miller and Terry were released pending prosecution in Chester Town Court.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.