SCHROON -- A man from Albany was charged with a felony Friday after a traffic stop led to the discovery of concentrated cannabis, police records show.
Santonieo E. Miller, 53, was charged after he was pulled over in the southbound lanes in the town of Schroon just after 10 a.m. Friday, according to the State Police public information website. More than a quarter-ounce of concentrated cannabis was seized.
He was charged with fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a felony, and non-criminal unlawful possession of marijuana, according to the website.
Miller was released pending prosecution in Schroon Town Court.
