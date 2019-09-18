QUEENSBURY — A woman from New Jersey was jailed Tuesday morning after a traffic stop on the Northway led to seizure of cocaine and marijuana, police said.
Yimara A. Ramos-Gueto, 27, of Lakewood, was arrested after a vehicle she was driving was stopped on the highway in Queensbury around 3 a.m. for an unspecified traffic violation, according to State Police.
Troopers smelled marijuana, and a search of the vehicle led to the discovery of 4.1 grams of cocaine and 28 grams of marijuana, police said in a news release.
Ramos-Gueto was charged with two felony counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance, non-criminal unlawful possession of marijuana and sent to Warren County Jail pending arraignment.
