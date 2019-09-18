{{featured_button_text}}

QUEENSBURY — A woman from New Jersey was jailed Tuesday morning after a traffic stop on the Northway led to seizure of cocaine and marijuana, police said.

Yimara A. Ramos-Gueto, 27, of Lakewood, was arrested after a vehicle she was driving was stopped on the highway in Queensbury around 3 a.m. for an unspecified traffic violation, according to State Police.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Troopers smelled marijuana, and a search of the vehicle led to the discovery of 4.1 grams of cocaine and 28 grams of marijuana, police said in a news release.

Ramos-Gueto was charged with two felony counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance, non-criminal unlawful possession of marijuana and sent to Warren County Jail pending arraignment.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments