QUEENSBURY — A Schenectady resident was jailed Tuesday night after he was found to have crack cocaine during a traffic stop on the Northway, according to State Police.
Marty Jones, 32, was charged with two felony counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance after he was pulled over in the southbound lanes near Exit 18 for driving erratically, officials said.
Troopers smelled marijuana, and a search turned up marijuana and three grams or so of crack, according to State Police.
Jones was also charged with misdemeanor aggravated operation of a motor vehicle for driving with a suspended or revoked license.
He was arraigned and sent to Warren County Jail for lack of bail.
