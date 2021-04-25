Northway southbound lanes in Clifton Park reopen

CLIFTON PARK — The southbound lanes of the Northway and Exit 9 on-ramps in Clifton Park have reopened after completion of work on the Sitterly Road overpass bridge.

That section of road between Exit 9 and Exit 8A was closed on Saturday night into Sunday morning so state Department of Transportation crews could remove a section of the bridge.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The structure was damaged when it was struck by a boom lift on April 14.

A temporary bridge will be installed over the southbound lanes in the near future and will be in operation until a more permanent structure can be constructed, according to a news release.

Sitterly Road over the Northway will remain closed to all traffic, excluding pedestrians and bicyclists.

Travelers should continue to follow the posted detour.

Michael Goot covers politics, crime and courts, Warren County, education and business. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.