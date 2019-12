NORTH HUDSON — A section of the Northway in southern Essex County was closed for several hours Friday after a tractor trailer crash near Exit 29.

The northbound lanes were closed shortly before 6 a.m. State Police said one injury was reported and no significant spill was reported, but no other details were immediately available.

The highway re-opened shortly before noon.

More information will be posted when it becomes available.

