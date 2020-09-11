Northway lanes to be closed for paving work

Motorists are being advised of nighttime lane closures on the Northway in Saratoga County beginning on Sunday night.

There will be single and double lane closures in both directions for repaving between just north of Exit 11 over the Zim Smith Trail to just north of Exit 13 over the Kayaderosseras Creek in Saratoga Springs.

Motorists are also advised to watch for ramp closures in both directions for repaving at Exit 12 and Exit 13.

The Exit 12 ramps are scheduled to be closed from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. nightly, starting Sunday night through Tuesday morning, according to a news release.

The Exit 13 ramps are scheduled to be closed for repaving from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. nightly, starting Tuesday night through Friday morning and on the night of Sept. 20 through the morning of Sept. 22.

When the exits are closed, traffic will be detoured to the nearest exit and will use U.S. Route 9 as an alternate route.

All work and closures are weather-permitting.

