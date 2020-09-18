 Skip to main content
Northway lanes to be closed for paving work early Saturday
Motorists are being advised of lane closures on the Northway in Saratoga County beginning early Saturday morning.

The state Department of Transportation will conduct rolling left-lane closures northbound and southbound between 4 a.m. and 1 p.m. for pavement repairs starting at the twin bridges, Albany-Saratoga county line, and Exit 9.

The mobile work zone and lane reductions are scheduled to begin on the northbound side of the highway. Upon reaching Exit 9, work will proceed in the southbound lanes.

All work and closures are weather-permitting.

