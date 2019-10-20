COLONIE — The new southbound off-ramp from the Northway to Albany International Airport opened on Sunday.
The new exit loops around the back of the Desmond Hotel and connects to a new signalized intersection at Albany Shaker Road, which provides a more efficient route directly to the airport, according to a news release.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that the project was completed one year ahead of schedule and is the next step toward the conclusion of the $50 million Albany Airport Connector project.
The next major project is completion of the northbound Exit 3 on-ramp. Other projects will include a new on-ramp from Watervliet-Shaker Road (Route 155) at Exit 5 while minimizing impacts to daily travelers.
Work also includes installing sidewalks on the south side of Albany Shaker Road between the new intersection and Wolf Road and a path for pedestrians and bicyclists between Albany International Airport and the new intersection is also nearly completed. When finished, these new paths will enhance connectivity for pedestrians and bicyclists. There will also be road surface improvements, traffic signal upgrades, the closure of the old on-ramp to the southbound Northway, construction of a new entrance to the Desmond Hotel and extending the northbound Northway on-ramp all the way to Exit 5 for Route 155, according to a news release.
