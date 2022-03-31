Northway Exit 17 off-ramps will change starting Monday

MOREAU — The Northway Exit 17 off-ramps will be modified starting this Monday.

Coming off the Northway at Exit 17, drivers will encounter two newly constructed T-shaped intersections at Route 9 in Moreau, according to a news release from the state Department of Transportation.

Construction work is still ongoing, and the Department of Transportation reminds drivers to slow down and drive responsibly through work zones. Fines are doubled in these areas, and convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in the suspension of a driver's license.

Due to the ongoing construction, lane and shoulder closures on the Northway and Route 9 may occur, officials said. Brief overnight closures of the Northway are scheduled for the week of April 18 to remove existing overhead signs.

