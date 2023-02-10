Over the course of the last few years, despite regular maintenance, repair issues have developed with the system due to the age of the equipment.

"New parts are no longer available, and in some instances, parts have been cannibalized from some boxes to keep others functioning. Currently, only 47 call boxes are in service," according to a police news release.

In a 2006 Post-Star article, the NCBS had just been repaired after a six-year period offline.

Repairs were delayed for years as officials debated how best to replace the phones.

Now retired, state Sen. Elizabeth Little, R-Queensbury, said in the 2006 article "that it was good to know the system was back online but she planned to continue to push for improved cellphone service in the area."

Gaps in cellphone reception, or dead zones, have long plagued the mountainous North Country region.

In a 2008 Post-star article, the Adirondack Park Agency was working on contracts to install more cell towers in the towns of Warrensburg, Chester, North Hudson and Schroon Lake, but the spokesman at the time, Keith McKeever, still suggested drivers use the NCBS in times of emergency.

"We're making a lot of progress on covering a significant portion of the Northway that was not covered previously," McKeever was quoted in the article. "There's going to be some dead zones when you're going through a mountainous region like this."

The state police recently conducted an analysis and determined that the number of emergency calls made from the system have steadily declined over time, averaging fewer than 30 calls a year.

Based upon the declining use of the system and the improvements in cellphone service along the highway, the police have determined that the cost of an entirely new system is not justified.

The state agency has already started removing the call boxes and plan to finish the process by the fall.

This call box system replaced the original wired emergency phone system that was installed during construction of the Northway in the 1960s.