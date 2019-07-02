MOREAU — A man from Gansevoort was charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated Friday night following a one-vehicle crash on the Northway, according to State Police.
State troopers on patrol made the arrest after spotting a Honda sport-utility vehicle off the road near the Exit 17 southbound exit ramp shortly before 11 p.m.
The driver, David M. Parks, 39, was found to be intoxicated, with a blood alcohol content of 0.18 percent, more than double the 0.08 percent threshold for intoxication, so a misdemeanor aggravated DWI count was filed, State Police said in a news release.
Parks was released pending prosecution in Moreau Town Court.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.