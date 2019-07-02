{{featured_button_text}}

MOREAU — A man from Gansevoort was charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated Friday night following a one-vehicle crash on the Northway, according to State Police.

State troopers on patrol made the arrest after spotting a Honda sport-utility vehicle off the road near the Exit 17 southbound exit ramp shortly before 11 p.m.

The driver, David M. Parks, 39, was found to be intoxicated, with a blood alcohol content of 0.18 percent, more than double the 0.08 percent threshold for intoxication, so a misdemeanor aggravated DWI count was filed, State Police said in a news release.

Parks was released pending prosecution in Moreau Town Court.

