Exit 17 crash

Police respond to a crash at Exit 17 on Thursday that involved a vehicle that fled from police. Occupants of the car tried to run into woods, but were caught within seconds.

 Don Lehman, dlehman@poststar.com

MOREAU — At least two people were taken into custody after a crash on the Northway near Exit 17 on Thursday that occurred after a vehicle was clocked speeding 133 mph, officials said.

The Exit 17 southbound exit ramp was closed as of 10:45 a.m. because of the police response. State Police said all of the people involved were in custody.

Authorities said a car that had been clocked speeding crashed trying to get off the highway at Exit 17S, and occupants of the vehicle tried to run off into nearby woods. A police scanner report indicated one of them might have been armed with a handgun, but police said no gun had been located as of late month.

Police initially reported a black Mercedes had been clocked at 133 mph in the southbound lanes near Exit 23, and an initial pursuit was halted for safety reasons. Another trooper spotted the car near Exit 19, but it was unclear whether the car was being pursued at the time of the crash.

Two people could be seen sitting on the pavement of the ramp, apparently in handcuffs when a reporter was able to get a vantage point.

More details will be posted when they become available.

Don Lehman covers police and court matters and Warren County government. He can be reached at 518-742-3224 or dlehman@poststar.com

reporter - crimes & courts, public safety and Warren County government

Don Lehman covers crime and Warren County government for The Post-Star. His work can be found on Twitter @PS_CrimeCourts and on poststar.com/app/blogs.

