MOREAU — At least two people were taken into custody after a crash on the Northway near Exit 17 on Thursday that occurred after a vehicle was clocked speeding 133 mph, officials said.
The Exit 17 southbound exit ramp was closed as of 10:45 a.m. because of the police response. State Police said all of the people involved were in custody.
Authorities said a car that had been clocked speeding crashed trying to get off the highway at Exit 17S, and occupants of the vehicle tried to run off into nearby woods. A police scanner report indicated one of them might have been armed with a handgun, but police said no gun had been located as of late month.
You have free articles remaining.
Police initially reported a black Mercedes had been clocked at 133 mph in the southbound lanes near Exit 23, and an initial pursuit was halted for safety reasons. Another trooper spotted the car near Exit 19, but it was unclear whether the car was being pursued at the time of the crash.
Two people could be seen sitting on the pavement of the ramp, apparently in handcuffs when a reporter was able to get a vantage point.
More details will be posted when they become available.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.