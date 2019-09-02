{{featured_button_text}}
COLONIE — A section of I-87 northbound between exits 7 and 8 is completely closed due to a tractor-trailer accident.

The truck is jack-knifed and blocking all lanes, according to NewsChannel 13, The Post-Star’s newsgathering partner.

The highway was first closed around 20 minutes after noon on Monday, and remains closed as of early afternoon.

More details on the closure will be posted when they become available.

