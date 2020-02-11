Northway chase ends with crash, three in custody

WILTON — An on-again, off-again high-speed chase from Clinton County to Saratoga County on Monday night ended with a crash and three people under arrest on drug-related charges, according to State Police.

State Police said U.S. Border Patrol had stopped the vehicle in Massena near the Canadian border but the driver fled only to be spotted again 90 miles away on the Northway in Warren County.

Troopers pursued the vehicle from Ellenburg to just south of Plattsburgh before terminating the chase. During the pursuit, the suspect vehicle struck two uninvolved motor vehicles, injuring one person who was transported to Champlain Valley Physician’s Hospital in Plattsburgh with non-life-threatening injuries.

Troopers again spotted the vehicle as it drove south near Exit 23, and the pursuit began anew.

It ended around 5:30 p.m. when the vehicle went off the highway at Exit 16, where it ran out of gas and crashed into a snowbank. Three people who were in the vehicle got out and tried to flee, but troopers were able to get them into custody.

Police said 50 pounds of marijuana and a quantity of oxycodone, an opioid painkiller, were seized.