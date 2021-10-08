Northway bridge in Moreau to be replaced next year

MOREAU — The bridge that carries Route 9 over the Northway will be replaced next year, the state Department of Transportation announced on Friday.
The bridge replacement is part of a $13.5 million project currently underway that will revamp the Exit 17 interchange and enhance safety and mobility in the corridor.
Exit 17 is the access point for Moreau State Park, a popular destination that brings scores of individuals to the region each year.
The upgrades come on the heels of a recommendation by the Adirondack/Glens Falls Transportation Council, according to a news release.
“The new bridge, which approaches the gateway to the Adirondacks, will provide enhanced reliability for travelers and the wider shoulders will provide accommodations for users of all mobilities, including cyclists and pedestrians,” Marie Dominguez, commissioner of the state Department of Transportation, said in a statement.
The project will replace the existing 103-foot-wide bridge with a 55-foot-wide bridge. Two 12-foot-wide lanes will be separated by a 12-foot median. The bridge will have two 8-foot-wide shoulders on either side for pedestrians and bicyclists.
The new bridge is expected to last for 75 years, according to the release.
In addition, the project will realign the existing on- and off-ramps to create two T-shaped intersections. Once complete, the project will simplify connections between the Northway and Route 9.
The current traffic patterns allows eight separate connections between Route 9 and the Northway.
Work to remove the existing bridge will begin next spring and construction is expected to be completed by the end of 2022.
All traffic will be shifted to the southbound portion of the existing bridge while the northbound portion is removed. Once the new bridge is constructed, traffic will be shifted.
Four full overnight closures of the Northway are anticipated in the spring and fall while crews work to remove and install large items.
Aaron Frankenfeld, director of the Adirondack/Glens Falls Transportation Council, said the work will help enhance the safety and preserve the capacity for one the region’s main corridors.
“We are excited to see this project move forward,” he said in a statement. “Our partners at NYSDOT have developed a design that will right-size the system, improve safety and operation and preserve capacity and access to one of our region’s growth corridors.”
Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George and Washington County government. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.