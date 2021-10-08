Northway bridge in Moreau to be replaced next year

MOREAU — The bridge that carries Route 9 over the Northway will be replaced next year, the state Department of Transportation announced on Friday.

The bridge replacement is part of a $13.5 million project currently underway that will revamp the Exit 17 interchange and enhance safety and mobility in the corridor.

Exit 17 is the access point for Moreau State Park, a popular destination that brings scores of individuals to the region each year.

The upgrades come on the heels of a recommendation by the Adirondack/Glens Falls Transportation Council, according to a news release.

“The new bridge, which approaches the gateway to the Adirondacks, will provide enhanced reliability for travelers and the wider shoulders will provide accommodations for users of all mobilities, including cyclists and pedestrians,” Marie Dominguez, commissioner of the state Department of Transportation, said in a statement.

The project will replace the existing 103-foot-wide bridge with a 55-foot-wide bridge. Two 12-foot-wide lanes will be separated by a 12-foot median. The bridge will have two 8-foot-wide shoulders on either side for pedestrians and bicyclists.

The new bridge is expected to last for 75 years, according to the release.