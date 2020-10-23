 Skip to main content
Northway accident that injured three people still under investigation
Firefighters respond to an accident that happened Wednesday at about 5 p.m. in the southbound lanes of the Northway near Exit 20 in Queensbury. Three people in the vehicle were taken to the hospital. State police are investigating the accident.

 Photo courtesy of Jeff St. John

QUEENSBURY — State police are continuing to investigate an accident on the Northway on Wednesday that injured three people.

Peter A. Thurdekoos, 24, of Queens, was traveling south on the Northway near Exit 20 when the car left the roadway, traveled off the right shoulder of the road and onto the grass, according to police.

The car then became airborne and struck the underside of the Gurney Lane overpass. It then overturned and came to a stop, police said. 

Thurdekoos was transported to Glens Falls Hospital and has since been released. Jahaira Resto, 28, was transported by helicopter Albany Medical Center and was treated and released.

An 8-year-old child who was in the back seat was also airlifted to Albany Medical Center. The child’s injuries are serious but not believed to be life-threatening, according to police. 

Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.

