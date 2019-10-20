BALLSTON SPA -- A Northumberland man pleaded guilty to two charges last week for an incident where he choked and injured another person, authorities said.
Christian D. Roldan, 26, pleaded guilty to attempted second-degree assault, a felony, and misdemeanor criminal obstruction of breathing for a June 10 incident in Northumberland. The extent of the victim's injuries was not reported.
He was arrested by the Saratoga County Sheriff's Office.
Roldan faces up to 4 years in state prison when sentenced Jan. 6 by Saratoga County Judge James Murphy. He is being held in Saratoga County Jail pending sentencing.
