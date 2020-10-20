Northumberland man accused of threatening to kill police during booking

NORTHUMBERLAND — A Northumberland man is accused of threatening to kill police officers while being booked Monday on a charge of driving while ability impaired by drugs.

State police received a call at 3:15 p.m. about a property damage accident in a parking lot in the town. Daniel Deere, 49, had struck another vehicle while attempting to park, police reported.

Upon interviewing Deere, a trooper noticed signs of impairment and Deere admitted to consuming multiple substances, police said.

Deere allegedly failed standard field sobriety tests. He was taken to the state police Wilton station. A drug recognition expert evaluation was performed, and Deere was charged with misdemeanor driving while ability impaired by drugs.

While being processed, Deere allegedly became combative with officers. He made homicidal threats and also damaged property within the station by splitting the bench to which he was cuffed, police said.

He continued to be combative and kicked several troopers multiple times while they were attempting to book him, according to police.