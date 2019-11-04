{{featured_button_text}}
GLENS FALLS — The former VA clinic will be the site of a new mental health clinic opening in January.

Northern Rivers is opening a clinic in response to Glens Falls Hospital’s announcement it will stop offering outpatient mental health care once new providers are found.

The new clinic will be at 84 Broad St. It will be open on weeknights and weekends, as well as during normal business hours.

“Our goal is to be available when people can keep their appointments,” said spokesman Eugene White.

On Tuesday, Northern Rivers will hold a hiring fair at the Queensbury Hotel from 4 to 6 p.m.

The company is seeking 15 to 20 staff, including clinicians, psychiatrists, psychiatric nurse practitioners and front-end staff.

The front-end staff will answer calls and manage appointment books.

“It’s much more than just a receptionist,” White said. “It is the person who controls the entire patient experience.”

Northern Rivers plans to accept about 500 children and 500 adults. More providers are still needed.

Another 2,200 patients will need new providers when the hospital closes its services. That includes 1,700 children and adults seeking mental health care, and 500 people seeking help with substance abuse. The hospital currently is providing care for all 2,200 patients and will close all of its outpatient clinics.

New providers have toured the hospital’s clinics, met with the doctors on staff and are considering taking over the hospital’s office space leases to create a seamless change, Warren-Washington Community Services Director Rob York said.

All this will happen in the next four to six months, he said last month.

