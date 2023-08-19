The New York State Department of Transportation is advising motorists that all lanes of traffic will be closed on the northbound Adirondack Northway (Interstate 87) approaching Exit 24, beginning Tuesday night, Aug. 22, at 10 p.m. until Wednesday, Aug. 23, at 6 a.m., and during the same hours Wednesday night, Aug. 23, until Thursday morning, Aug. 24, for work on a continuing project to replace the bridge carrying Bolton Landing-Riverbank Road over the Adirondack Northway at Exit 24 in the Town of Warrensburg, Warren County.

As a result, all northbound traffic will be detoured up and over the northbound ramp. Motorists should watch for flaggers at the top of the off-ramp. The closures and work are weather permitting.

Motorists are also advised to watch for brief full stoppages on the southbound Northway of up to 15 minutes approaching Exit 24 from Wednesday, Aug. 23, at 10 p.m. through Thursday, Aug. 24, at 6 a.m., weather permitting.

Motorists on the Northway in both directions in the vicinity of this work zone should continue to watch for lane reductions during construction, as well as occasional overnight closures as the project progresses.

Motorists are urged to slow down and drive responsibly in work zones. Fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone. Convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in the suspension of an individual’s driver license.

Motorists are reminded to Move Over a lane, if safely possible, or slow down significantly whenever encountering roadside vehicles displaying red, white, blue, amber or green lights, including maintenance and construction vehicles in work zones.

For up-to-date travel information, call 511, visit www.511NY.org or download the free 511NY mobile app.