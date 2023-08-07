The northbound lanes of the Northway are closed between Exit 22 and Exit 23 in Lake George on Monday following multiple vehicle crashes.

At about 10:54 a.m., state police responded to a report of two commercial vehicles that crashed in the northbound lanes of the Northway in Lake George. There were multiple secondary crashes reported as result of the first crash, but no injuries have been reported, according to state police.

Video provided to The Post-Star shows a truck up one side of a tractor-trailer, another tractor-trailer pulled off to the side and at least two vehicles up on car carriers.

The closure is expected to last for about two more hours, police said.