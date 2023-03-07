LAKE GEORGE - Lane closures are expected between Exits 22 and 23 along the Northway from 7 a.m. Wednesday through 5 p.m. Friday.

The New York State Department of Transportation is advising motorists to watch for two of three lanes to be closed for work on a continuing project to replace the bridges carrying the interstate over U.S. Route 9 in the Town of Lake George. Motorists on Route 9 underneath the Northway should also watch for brief intermittent closures for equipment and steel staging.

Motorists are urged to slow down and drive responsibly in work zones. Fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone. Convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in the suspension of an individual’s driver license.

Motorists are reminded to move over a lane, if safely possible, or slow down significantly whenever encountering roadside vehicles displaying red, white, blue, amber or green lights, including maintenance and construction vehicles in work zones.

For up-to-date travel information, call 511, visit www.511NY.org or download the free 511NY mobile app.

