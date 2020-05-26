You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
North Warren school board adopts $13.9 million budget
0 comments

North Warren school board adopts $13.9 million budget

{{featured_button_text}}

CHESTER — Voters in the North Warren Central School District will be asked to approve a $13.9 million budget.

The budget increases spending by $319,000, or 2.35%, over the current year. The tax levy would increase by 1.2% to $9.25 million. The district’s cap was 1.28%.

District Business Official Chris Lail said the budget preserves programs. The district is filling a position in the science department created by a retirement and replaces a vacant math teaching position. North Warren is also adding an Advanced Placement English course.

Also, the district is purchasing one bus and one van.

The tax levy funds about two-thirds of the budget. State aid funds 29%. North Warren is set to receive $4.074 million in state aid, which is an increase of $78,000.

The district, which has about 500 students, is also tapping $460,000 from fund balance.

There are no special ballot propositions.

Four candidates are running for three, three-year seats on the Board of Education. The field includes three incumbents — Mike Erickson, John Maday and Cortney Swan — and newcomer Lindsay M. Swan.

The district is hosting a virtual Candidates Forum on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.

The budget hearing will take place at 6:30 p.m. on June 1 at 6:30 p.m.

Check the district’s website at http://www.northwarren.k12.ny.us/ for information about how to view meetings.

Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.

At a glance

North Warren Central School District budget

  • 2019-2020 budget: $13.581 million
  • 2020-2021 budget (proposed): $13.9 million
  • Spending increase: $319,000, 2.35%
  • 2019-2020 tax levy: $9.141 million
  • 2020-2021 tax levy (proposed): $9.25 million
  • Tax levy increase: $109,000, 1.2% (cap is 1.28%)
  • School board: Incumbents Mike Erickson, John Maday and Cortney Swan and newcomer Lindsay M. Swan are running for three, 3-year seats on the Board of Education
  • Vote: By mail-in ballot only, due June 9
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News