North Warren school board adopts $13.9 million budget

CHESTER — Voters in the North Warren Central School District will be asked to approve a $13.9 million budget.
The budget increases spending by $319,000, or 2.35%, over the current year. The tax levy would increase by 1.2% to $9.25 million. The district’s cap was 1.28%.
District Business Official Chris Lail said the budget preserves programs. The district is filling a position in the science department created by a retirement and replaces a vacant math teaching position. North Warren is also adding an Advanced Placement English course.
Also, the district is purchasing one bus and one van.
The tax levy funds about two-thirds of the budget. State aid funds 29%. North Warren is set to receive $4.074 million in state aid, which is an increase of $78,000.
The district, which has about 500 students, is also tapping $460,000 from fund balance.
There are no special ballot propositions.
Four candidates are running for three, three-year seats on the Board of Education. The field includes three incumbents — Mike Erickson, John Maday and Cortney Swan — and newcomer Lindsay M. Swan.
The district is hosting a virtual Candidates Forum on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.
The budget hearing will take place at 6:30 p.m. on June 1 at 6:30 p.m.
Check the district’s website at http://www.northwarren.k12.ny.us/ for information about how to view meetings.
Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.
