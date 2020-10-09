North Warren Jr/Sr High School staying closed

North Warren Junior/Senior High School is staying closed until Oct. 22, Superintendent Michele French announced in a video message Friday.
She said the situation was too serious for a robo-call.
“I needed to do a face-to-face,” she said to the camera, wearing a mask.
After the second coronavirus case at the school was discovered Thursday night, she said was “very concerned” with how to keep the virus from spreading.
She urged parents to keep children home if they are even a little sick.
“I know in the past, I’m a parent,” she said. “My daughter woke up with a headache, ‘You’re going to school!’ This is not the year.”
A child with any coronavirus symptoms should stay home, she said.
Symptoms include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath, difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, loss of taste of smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea, vomiting or diarrhea.
“If you’re unsure, please reach out to the school nurse before you send your child to school,” she said. “Please, we want to stay in school and in-person learning. You must stay home if you are sick.”
She also urged people to keep their children home when they are quarantined, and not allow any friends to visit.
All students in grades seven through 12 will learn remotely until Oct. 22, when in-person school will begin again. Students in pre-kindergarten through sixth grade will continue with in-person school as scheduled.
