North Warren high school staying closed until Oct. 22

North Warren Junior/Senior High School is staying closed until Oct. 22, Superintendent Michele French announced in a video message Friday.
She said the situation was too serious for a robo-call.
“I needed to do a face-to-face,” she said to the camera, wearing a mask.
After the second coronavirus case at the school was discovered Thursday night, she said was “very concerned” with how to keep the virus from spreading.
She urged parents to keep children home if they are even a little sick.
“I know in the past, I’m a parent,” she said. “My daughter woke up with a headache, ‘You’re going to school!’ This is not the year.”
A child with any coronavirus symptoms should stay home, she said.
Symptoms include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath, difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, loss of taste of smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea, vomiting or diarrhea.
“If you’re unsure, please reach out to the school nurse before you send your child to school,” she said. “Please, we want to stay in school and in-person learning. You must stay home if you are sick.”
She also urged people to keep their children home when they are quarantined and not allow any friends to visit.
All students in grades 7-12 will learn remotely until Oct. 22, when in-person school will begin again. Students in pre-kindergarten through sixth grade will continue with in-person school as scheduled.
Chester-Horicon soccer canceled too
In response to the second COVID case, the Chester-Horicon Youth Commission canceled the rest of the fall soccer season. On Thursday night, the town asked all residents to suspend non-essential gatherings.
“Although we are saddened to have canceled the rest of the soccer season, we want to ensure that everyone in our community remains healthy and safe,” said Chester town spokesman Jack Bartlett in a news release. “Let’s continue to follow all of the COVID-19 guidelines and look forward to the next sports season.”
Queensbury schools reopening Tuesday
Queensbury schools Superintendent Kyle Gannon confirmed Friday that all schools would resume in-person instruction on Tuesday. The school district shut down every building for a week after multiple coronavirus cases.
Two workers at Fort Hudson nursing home test positive
Two workers at Fort Hudson nursing home in Fort Edward have tested positive for coronavirus through routine testing, Fort Hudson reported.
The two people had no symptoms and have “nominal” contact with residents at the nursing home because they work in the Support Department of the nursing center, according to Fort Hudson.
Washington County Public Health determined they caught the virus in the community, not from each other.
Both workers wore masks and maintained social distance “at all times” in the building, Fort Hudson said, but the nursing home is continuing to watch closely for any signs of the virus among residents and test everyone who could possibly be infected.
“It’s important to understand that as long as there is transmission occurring within the community in general, it is not surprising that a similar percentage of staff will also test positive. We test approximately 300 employees each week,” Fort Hudson said in a letter to families posted on the company’s website. “Our weekly testing has demonstrated a week-to-week average well below the community rate (far less than 1%, and on most weeks 0%).”
Due to the cases, the state will not allow families to visit residents.
Free tests coming to Fort Edward's Market 32
Free tests for coronavirus are coming to Price Chopper/Market 32.
The grocery chain is piloting a free testing program, which will be available at the Fort Edward site every Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. Preregistration is required.
Customers must first register at www.DoINeedACovid19Test.com and get an appointment and a voucher for a free test. They will test themselves at the drive-thru pharmacy window, while a pharmacist observes and explains how to perform the nasal swab test. The test takes about 20 seconds.
Customers will get their results from eTrueNorth in three to five business days.
“As temperatures drop and our communities cautiously head back to school, college and other seasonal activities, pharmacies are fielding more questions regarding COVID-19 symptoms and testing,” said Market 32 Vice President of Pharmacy Kathy Bryant in a news release. “We are pleased to extend our pharmacists’ expertise and the accessibility of our drive-thru locations to provide a convenient option for those seeking a COVID-19 test.”
In addition to Fort Edward, customers can get a free test at the Market 32 in Johnstown, Clifton Park, Latham, and Oxford, Conn.
