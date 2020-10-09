North Warren high school staying closed until Oct. 22

The two people had no symptoms and have “nominal” contact with residents at the nursing home because they work in the Support Department of the nursing center, according to Fort Hudson.

Washington County Public Health determined they caught the virus in the community, not from each other.

Both workers wore masks and maintained social distance “at all times” in the building, Fort Hudson said, but the nursing home is continuing to watch closely for any signs of the virus among residents and test everyone who could possibly be infected.

“It’s important to understand that as long as there is transmission occurring within the community in general, it is not surprising that a similar percentage of staff will also test positive. We test approximately 300 employees each week,” Fort Hudson said in a letter to families posted on the company’s website. “Our weekly testing has demonstrated a week-to-week average well below the community rate (far less than 1%, and on most weeks 0%).”

Due to the cases, the state will not allow families to visit residents.

