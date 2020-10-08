North Warren, Greenwich Elementary, Fort Edward schools, closed Friday

Fort Edward school buildings are remaining closed Friday on the advice of Washington County Public Health, after a coronavirus case led to the schools dismissing early on Wednesday.

Originally, school officials had said they hoped to reopen Friday. Students will continue virtual learning Friday.

Also, Greenwich Elementary School is closing after a “presumed positive” case, in which a student or staff member was sent home with coronavirus symptoms. The person must quarantine for 14 days unless, within 48 hours of symptoms beginning, they test negative for coronavirus or they are diagnosed with something else, school officials said, citing new rules from the state Department of Health.

While Washington County tracks close contacts of the person who is presumed to have coronavirus, Greenwich Elementary will switch to distance learning for Friday. If that needs to be extended into next week, school officials will notify the public this weekend.

In Chester, the North Warren Junior/Senior High School is switching to virtual learning on Friday as well, after a person attended school Thursday and then felt ill, got tested, and tested positive. Those in grades 7 through 12 who had contact with the person will be notified by the end of the day Friday, school officials said.