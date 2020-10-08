North Warren, Greenwich Elementary, Fort Edward schools, closed Friday

Fort Edward school buildings are remaining closed Friday on the advice of Washington County Public Health, after a coronavirus case led to the schools dismissing early on Wednesday.
Originally, school officials had said they hoped to reopen Friday. Students will continue virtual learning Friday.
Also, Greenwich Elementary School is closing after a “presumed positive” case, in which a student or staff member was sent home with coronavirus symptoms. The person must quarantine for 14 days unless, within 48 hours of symptoms beginning, they test negative for coronavirus or they are diagnosed with something else, school officials said, citing new rules from the state Department of Health.
While Washington County tracks close contacts of the person who is presumed to have coronavirus, Greenwich Elementary will switch to distance learning for Friday. If that needs to be extended into next week, school officials will notify the public this weekend.
In Chester, the North Warren Junior/Senior High School is switching to virtual learning on Friday as well, after a person attended school Thursday and then felt ill, got tested, and tested positive. Those in grades 7 through 12 who had contact with the person will be notified by the end of the day Friday, school officials said.
In response to this, the second case at North Warren schools, the town of Chester issued a press release asking that all residents "suspend" non-essential gatherings. If a gathering cannot be canceled, the town urged participants to gather outdoors, 6 feet apart with masks on.
Queensbury schools, which were closed all week after several coronavirus cases last week, are still scheduled to resume Tuesday, after Columbus Day. During the closed week, one all-virtual student tested positive for the virus.
Hadley-Luzerne High School, which was also closed this week due to coronavirus cases, is also resuming Tuesday.
“While it may be overly cautious, we believe that this pause may prevent the spread of the recent COVID-19 cases in the building to other students and staff, and allow us to confidently return to in-person learning,” Superintendent Beecher Baker said in a letter to the school community.
Meanwhile, Gov. Andrew Cuomo moved forward Thursday with closing schools in hot spots in the New York City area, as well as limiting mass gatherings there. He said testing will help the state control the virus more effectively than when the New Rochelle hot spot spread into a statewide outbreak in March.
“We’re focused on 6% of the population because we actually have enough data to know what the 6% are doing,” he said. “We didn’t have enough data to zero in on 6% before.”
Also on Thursday:
- Warren County reported one new case, for a total of 376 confirmed cases since March, and one recovery, for a total of 312 recoveries from confirmed cases of COVID. There are 29 people currently ill, and none are hospitalized.
- The Warren County case was tracked to the person’s worksite, which is in another county and has had multiple cases.
- Washington County reported four new cases, all people who caught the virus in the community, for a total of 304 confirmed cases. The Greenwich case is not yet included in that total because it is a presumed positive. There are 17 people currently ill, and no one is hospitalized.
- Saratoga County reported 14 new cases, for a total of 1,333 confirmed cases and 1,030 recoveries since March. There are 86 people currently ill, three of whom are hospitalized, an improvement from six Wednesday.
- In the northern Saratoga County towns, new cases included: two more Moreau residents (for a total of eight), one Northumberland resident and one Wilton resident (for a total of five). Still ill: one Corinth resident, six Moreau residents, one town of Saratoga resident, two South Glens Falls residents and four Wilton residents.
- Essex County reported that a student who attends school at the Crown Point Central School District had tested positive. The school district has closed for remote learning Friday and Tuesday. The student was one of four new cases Thursday. In addition, four people are still hospitalized, including three Essex Center residents.
- Saratoga Hospital reported two coronavirus patients and Glens Falls Hospital reported none.
The Capital Region reported a total of 47 new cases, with a positive test rate of 0.5%. Those figures were from Wednesday, the most recent day for which data was available. Two counties within the region were above a 1% positive test rate: Greene County, at 2.1% with 6 new cases, and Washington County, at 1.1% for its new cases Wednesday.
Statewide, 1,836 people tested positive Wednesday, including 426 people in the hot spots. However, there are still many more people testing positive in the rest of the state than were testing positive in the entire state daily this summer.
The state had a positive test rate of 1.26, including the hot spots. Without them, the rest of the state had a positive test rate of 1.01%, while the hot spots had a positive test rate of 5.8%.
There were 754 people hospitalized Wednesday with coronavirus, and 10 people died.
