North Granville residents troubled by brown water issues, old infrastructure

The nursing home did a test last week and didn’t warn the town.

“We weren’t able to shut our pumps off nor were we able to inform our residents this was coming," Hicks said. "When that happens, it’s a real jolt to the system, and you get a flow going one way and they shut it off abruptly and the flow goes back the other way and it stirs up all the sediment and all the weak points in the whole infrastructure system.”

Centers Healthcare spokesperson Jeffrey Jacomowitz said there was a miscommunication regarding reporting back to the town.

“Slate Valley Center deeply apologies to the residents of Granville that this resulted in the brown water that they have experienced,” Jacomowitz said in an email. “The facility has now updated its maintenance procedure to make sure this will never happen again.”

Hicks said the town has been working on the infrastructure problem for at least six years. He said the town has spent the last five years working on the supply issue, drilling wells and upgrading the pump system.

“But the infrastructure was put in 1941,” Hicks said, “and so you can imagine the pipes that were made back then weren’t made to last this long.”