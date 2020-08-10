North Granville residents troubled by brown water issues, old infrastructure

GRANVILLE — Three days ago, Angela Wittman drew a bath for her daughter, Faith, in their North Granville home.
“I looked and the water was just like all brown. I’m like, ‘that’s disgusting,’” Wittman said.
She had her daughter jump in the pool to rinse off.
“We haven’t showered here for a couple of days because we want to let the water run to get whatever’s coming through it out,” said Wittman, who said her family has not consumed the water for years.
She’s not cooking with it anymore either.
Similarly, Nolan Ynesta said his North Granville home has brown water every one to two weeks, but more frequently lately. He wonders about what’s in it and if he should be boiling it.
“No one wants a dirty shower,” he said, “let alone a dirty glass of water.”
There are 240 households in the North Granville Water District, which is being served by an 80-year-old infrastructure, said town Supervisor Matt Hicks.
The brown water problem occurs when Slate Valley Center, one of the largest users in the district, performs mandatory tests of their indoor sprinkler systems. In the past, the nursing home has given the town notice when it is going to perform the state-mandated test.
The nursing home did a test last week and didn’t warn the town.
“We weren’t able to shut our pumps off nor were we able to inform our residents this was coming," Hicks said. "When that happens, it’s a real jolt to the system, and you get a flow going one way and they shut it off abruptly and the flow goes back the other way and it stirs up all the sediment and all the weak points in the whole infrastructure system.”
Centers Healthcare spokesperson Jeffrey Jacomowitz said there was a miscommunication regarding reporting back to the town.
“Slate Valley Center deeply apologies to the residents of Granville that this resulted in the brown water that they have experienced,” Jacomowitz said in an email. “The facility has now updated its maintenance procedure to make sure this will never happen again.”
Hicks said the town has been working on the infrastructure problem for at least six years. He said the town has spent the last five years working on the supply issue, drilling wells and upgrading the pump system.
“But the infrastructure was put in 1941,” Hicks said, “and so you can imagine the pipes that were made back then weren’t made to last this long.”
The town has applied for three grants to fix the problem. All have been denied. The infrastructure problems will cost $3 million to fix.
“It’s an old system that needs upgrading, but the state’s not providing the money to be able to do it,” he said, adding that the town doesn’t want to increase the water rates of 240 users to come up with $3 million.
When being considered for grant funding, the town often falls short because it is not under any department of health consent orders. The water passes weekly tests, Hicks said, and is safe to drink, cook with and bathe in. Homeowners should run their water for about 20 minutes until it clears up, he said.
“We’re not in violation of anything,” Hicks said. “If we were in violation of something, we would score more points to be able to get the grant, which to me sounds a little counterintuitive. And they’re saying that the rates that we charge are too low.”
The town did receive a grant for a study, which is being conducted now.
“We’re hoping when that study’s done,” Hicks said, “that will launch us on the next round of funding to try to get some infrastructure money to try to get this system cleaned up.”
Gretta Hochsprung writes hometown news and covers Washington County. You can reach her at ghochsprung@poststar.com or 518-742-3206. Follow her on Twitter @GrettaHoch or at her blog on www.poststar.com.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.