North Creek voters approve sewer district

NORTH CREEK — After decades of planning, residents and business owners in the hamlet of North Creek will soon have access to the community’s first public sewer system.

The initiative became a reality on Tuesday, when voters decided to create the sewer district by a vote of 34-14.

“This is very exciting and a huge opportunity for the town of Johnsburg,” town Supervisor Andrea Hogan said in a news release.

For more than 80 years, community leaders in the town of Johnsburg have identified the economic need for wastewater infrastructure in the hamlet of North Creek, the release notes. Businesses on Main Street are limited due to small lot sizes that do not meet modern standards.

The total cost for the district is estimated at $7.6 million, with more than half of the cost being provided by state and federal grants, which includes Empire State Development, USDA Rural Development and a joint funding award from the Northern Border Regional Commission and U.S. Economic Development Administration. The remainder of the project will be financed through low-interest, long-term loans from USDA Rural Development.

“We are very fortunate to have a funded sewer installation that will help our North Creek area prosper over the next couple years,” stated Chuck Barton, former COO of Barton Mines and CEO of the Warren-Washington Industrial Development Agency, in the release.

The grant applications and financing package was prepared by Chris Belden, economic development coordinator for the Lake Champlain-Lake George Regional Planning Board.

“We were able to demonstrate the need to our state and federal partners that investing in rural communities, like North Creek, promotes equitable economic outcomes for current property owners and future generations,” Belden stated.

Belden added that the municipal sewer system holds potential for reversing business vacancies on Main Street, providing greater opportunities for business expansion and improving employment opportunities for residents.