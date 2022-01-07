North Creek Ski Bowl redevelopment backed by Hochul

NORTH CREEK — Gov. Kathy Hochul has backed a long-discussed plan to increase year-round tourism in Johnsburg by redeveloping the North Creek Ski Bowl as a destination for spring, summer and fall recreation including mountain biking, hiking and other non-winter sports.

“The state will provide additional support to expand use and enjoyment of outdoor recreational facilities in the Southern Adirondacks, with investments going toward development of the North Creek Ski Bowl at Gore Mountain,” Hochul wrote in the State of the State booklet, which outlines her priorities for the legislative session, expounding on her speech to the Legislature on Wednesday.

“We’re super-excited,” said Johnsburg Supervisor Andrea Hogan. “The analysis that I’ve seen is that our summer visits will be doubled,” as a result of the improvements.

The Olympic Regional Development Authority, which operates the state-owned Gore Mountain Ski Center and winter activities at the town-owned Ski Bowl park, will administer the project.

ORDA representatives are scheduled to present plans for the project at the Johnsburg Town Board meeting at 7 p.m. Jan. 18, Hogan said.

The project will include improvements to mountain biking and hiking trails and sports fields, construction of a handicapped-accessible recreation center and construction of a new chairlift for year-round use.

Ski Bowl park already has 16 miles of mountain bike trails, according to the Warren County Tourism website.

Hogan said that ORDA has not yet shared details of the project with her, but her understanding is that it will be similar to what was outlined in the 2018 state Department of Environmental Conservation unit master plan.

An ORDA spokeswoman did not return voicemail messages left Thursday and Friday seeking comment for this report.

Ski Bowl park, located off Route 28, is the location of the original Gore Mountain ski area in the 1930s.

It is located at the base of Little Gore, one of four peaks in the present Gore Mountain Ski Area trail system.

State Assemblyman Matt Simpson, R-Brant Lake, said he, too, had not yet been briefed on details of the project.

“I haven’t seen the real ground-level details yet, but it is just phenomenal news for the North Country,” he said.

The Adirondack Regional Chamber of Commerce is available to collaborate with the state and town to bring the project to fruition, said Michael Bittel, the chamber’s president and chief executive officer.

“We are excited to hear the governor’s plans to help expand Johnsburg to a year-round tourist destination,” he said. “Johnsburg and the North Creek Ski Bowl have so much to offer in terms of beauty, biking, hiking and so much more.”

In 2017, EDC Warren County identified development of additional mountain biking trails in the country as a priority goal to increase spring, summer and fall tourism.

EDC board member Jeffrey Byrne said at the time that it is important to have off-road trail systems as well as steep downhill trails, because different riding experiences appeal to different people.

“The downhill mountain biking is pretty advanced, so if you have the whole package, it’s good,” he said at the time.

