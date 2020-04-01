North Creek man was careful, showed no alarming symptoms, but is now fighting coronavirus in hospital

“And he was very careful, he sanitized his cart, he used hand sanitizer after he finished and tried to maintain distance from people,” she said.

When he got a fever, she insisted on taking him to Glens Falls Hospital even though he seemed to have no breathing problems.

“We had to sit in the parking lot of the hospital for a few hours. He really did not seem sick,” she said, adding that she used the time to watch him closely for any signs of illness. “He coughed once.”

Cars are stopped at the hospital entrance and are directed to the parking lot to wait for evaluation at an outdoor location, in an effort to minimize the spread of the virus.

After a wait, he was taken into a trailer, where they checked his oxygen level. Immediately, they gave him oxygen, put him in a wheelchair and took him to the Emergency Department. His daughter could not go with him because visitors aren’t allowed.

The hospital did an X-ray and then a CT scan of his lungs.

“He did not feel he was have breathing issues, but when they looked at his lungs they looked terrible,” she said.

Pneumonia, a telltale sign of coronavirus, had invaded his lungs.