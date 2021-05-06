North Creek man seriously injured in motorcycle crash

LAKE GEORGE — A North Creek man was seriously injured on Sunday in a motorcycle crash in Lake George.

The crash happened at about 6:23 p.m. on Route 9 in front of Stewart’s Shops.

Police said that John Parker Jr., 48, was driving a 2005 Harley-Davidson motorcycle when he attempted to avoid another vehicle, according to a news release from the Warren County Sheriff's Office.

Parker lost control and was ejected from the motorcycle, police said. He was treated on scene by Lake George EMS and taken by helicopter to the University of Vermont Medical Center.

The Lake George Fire Department also responded to the scene.

Parker’s sister-in-law, Gena Guy, said he was turning into Stewart’s, when he was cut off. Cameras at the convenience store were not able to capture any video.

Parker has a collapsed lung and a fractured clavicle and is on a ventilator, according to Guy.

