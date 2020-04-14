North Creek man remembered after coronavirus death

The first Warren County man to die of coronavirus moved here because he loved North Creek.
Donald Nieradka, 84, retired to North Creek with his wife, Janet, in 1990. But they were hardly strangers; the family had been spending every summer here since the 1970s. His wife and four children would move up for the summer, while he worked in New Jersey and drove up every weekend.
“They just fell in love with the area,” said his daughter, Linda Williford.
Nieradka and several partners ran their own business, King Corp., a ladder and scaffolding company. When he retired, he knew where he was going to live full time.
“He found this piece of property in North Creek and it was just his dream,” she said. “We call it the farm. I don’t know if it was an old farm. But that was his dream, to have a small farm. He’s got blueberry and raspberry bushes — he spent a lot of time cultivating them.”
Nieradka was also one of the founding members of the Adirondack Marathon Distance Festival around Schroon Lake. He only stopped volunteering for the event when he was in his 80s.
“He just loved being able to bring people to this area and show them how beautiful it was here,” Williford said.
Living on a large tract of land in his elderly years did not prove to be an impediment.
“He was out splitting wood this fall,” Williford said. “He was the kind of person, he could do anything. If he didn’t know something, he would find it out. He could fix anything, he could grow anything. The kind of person you could always go to and he could help. He could just do basically anything.”
He had four children and worked hard to give them everything they needed — and those perfect summers in North Creek.
“He just gave us such great lives,” she said.
Nieradka met his wife when he was 16 and she was 15.
“His family moved to the house that was right behind her house so the backyards were up against each other. That’s how they met,” Williford said.
They married four years later.
“She was the love of his life,” Williford said. “She keeps telling me now that yes, this is an awful thing, but he knew he was loved by his family and his family knew he loved us.”
He had a stroke several years ago, but he was still going strong until coronavirus hit. Williford believes he caught it while grocery shopping, although she’s not sure where he was shopping. He sanitized his cart and his hands, trying to be careful. But the virus is very infectious and can be spread through even one sneeze from a passing customer.
It is hard for the family to reconcile the speed with which he died of the virus, only two weeks after seeming perfectly healthy when Williford insisted on taking him to Glens Falls Hospital because he had spiked a slight fever.
“He was so healthy and so active and so vibrant and so mentally with it,” she said.
But, she said, a doctor warned her when they had to put him on a ventilator that only about 30% of the patients recover at that point.
His family cannot gather to mourn or to bury him. His wife and his daughter both have the virus. His wife is recovering at a rehabilitation center in North Creek, while his daughter is trying to ride it out at home. Her symptoms worsened Tuesday, with her blood-oxygen level dropping as she tried to get everything in order for his funeral. But she was breathing well by the time an ambulance arrived, and the EMTs said she wasn’t sick enough to be transported to the hospital.
He will be buried in New Jersey, where he has a cemetery plot. The burial will be livestreamed so that family can attend.
“It’s awful. There could not be a worse scenario to this whole thing, I can’t even hug my mother,” Williford said.
The family will unite for a memorial service when gatherings are safe again.
Survivors include his wife of 60 years, Janet; his sister, Joyce Carmeli (and Dave); his daughters, Susan Carney (and Ted) of Rochelle Park, N.J., Linda Williford (and Stanley) of North Creek and Laura Kudlacik (and Michael) of Emerson, N.J.; and his son, Steven Nieradka of Clifton Park. Grandchildren include Teddy and his wife Jessica, Christopher, Michael and his wife Samantha, Sean, Cara, Kelsey and her husband Taylor, Kayla, Ali, Katie and Michael.
