North Creek man remembered after coronavirus death

It is hard for the family to reconcile the speed with which he died of the virus, only two weeks after seeming perfectly healthy when Williford insisted on taking him to Glens Falls Hospital because he had spiked a slight fever.

“He was so healthy and so active and so vibrant and so mentally with it,” she said.

But, she said, a doctor warned her when they had to put him on a ventilator that only about 30% of the patients recover at that point.

His family cannot gather to mourn or to bury him. His wife and his daughter both have the virus. His wife is recovering at a rehabilitation center in North Creek, while his daughter is trying to ride it out at home. Her symptoms worsened Tuesday, with her blood-oxygen level dropping as she tried to get everything in order for his funeral. But she was breathing well by the time an ambulance arrived, and the EMTs said she wasn’t sick enough to be transported to the hospital.

He will be buried in New Jersey, where he has a cemetery plot. The burial will be livestreamed so that family can attend.

“It’s awful. There could not be a worse scenario to this whole thing, I can’t even hug my mother,” Williford said.

The family will unite for a memorial service when gatherings are safe again.

Survivors include his wife of 60 years, Janet; his sister, Joyce Carmeli (and Dave); his daughters, Susan Carney (and Ted) of Rochelle Park, N.J., Linda Williford (and Stanley) of North Creek and Laura Kudlacik (and Michael) of Emerson, N.J.; and his son, Steven Nieradka of Clifton Park. Grandchildren include Teddy and his wife Jessica, Christopher, Michael and his wife Samantha, Sean, Cara, Kelsey and her husband Taylor, Kayla, Ali, Katie and Michael.

